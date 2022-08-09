Parsec Financial Management Inc. Invests $1.10 Million in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 8,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,234,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,499,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $853,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,943 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,671,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $414,401,000 after purchasing an additional 501,084 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,037,527 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $316,102,000 after purchasing an additional 383,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 700,555 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $108,684,000 after purchasing an additional 272,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.45.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $112.13 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.76 and a 12 month high of $186.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.05 and a 200-day moving average of $117.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 24.11%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

