Parsec Financial Management Inc. Increases Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 94.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,139 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHA. Compass Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,602.3% during the first quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 45,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 43,021 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.9% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% during the first quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 52,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 22,859 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,898,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $328,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $44.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.81. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.64 and a 12-month high of $55.46.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

