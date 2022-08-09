Parsec Financial Management Inc. Increases Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 237,214 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 84,412 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 130.3% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $194,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 17.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 538,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,869,000 after acquiring an additional 78,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $387,845.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 496,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,836,446.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 5,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $74,856.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,700.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $387,845.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 496,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,836,446.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $13.46 on Tuesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The stock has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.90.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.11.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

