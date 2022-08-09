Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $3.25 Million Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 100.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,443 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRTX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $588,506,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,443,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,293,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,923 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 451.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 915,720 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,090,000 after acquiring an additional 749,784 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 819,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,038,000 after acquiring an additional 503,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 150.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 808,554 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,008,000 after acquiring an additional 486,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total transaction of $5,156,732.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,413,626.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total transaction of $5,156,732.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,413,626.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total value of $3,405,005.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,378,868.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,254 shares of company stock valued at $45,899,243 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $293.95 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $296.95. The stock has a market cap of $75.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $277.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Argus lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

