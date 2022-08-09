Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 236.2% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $248.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.66. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.97 and a 12-month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

