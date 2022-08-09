Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Nucor by 2.8% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Nucor by 1.2% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 0.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Nucor by 9.5% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.18.

Nucor Stock Down 0.1 %

NUE opened at $136.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.78 and its 200 day moving average is $129.25. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.40.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The company had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 6.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,451.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

