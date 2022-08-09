Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $1.03 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,756 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.36.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $227.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $142.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $215.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.69.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.46%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

