Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) PT Lowered to C$50.00

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Park Lawn Stock Performance

Shares of PRRWF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203 shares, compared to its average volume of 492. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.85. Park Lawn has a one year low of $24.55 and a one year high of $33.09.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

