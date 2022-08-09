Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Shares Acquired by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 428,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,941 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 2.60% of Oxford Industries worth $38,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OXM. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 540.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 557 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 672 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the first quarter valued at $107,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OXM. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Oxford Industries in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Oxford Industries stock opened at $100.53 on Tuesday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.21 and a 52 week high of $110.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.88.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.72. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $352.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

