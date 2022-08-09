Oxbow Advisors LLC Sells 400 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Oxbow Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its position in Analog Devices by 0.7% in the first quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 18,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $1,726,000. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.9% during the first quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 13.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,323,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,754,000 after purchasing an additional 280,500 shares during the period. Finally, TPI Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 154.7% in the first quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 286,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,260,000 after buying an additional 173,782 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $636,409.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,236 shares of company stock worth $4,360,291. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.79.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $175.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.75. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.50 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.41 billion, a PE ratio of 49.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.28. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.12%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

