Oxbow Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,750 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 64,857 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 17,747 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 19,275 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth about $918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CLF. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.92.

In related news, EVP Keith Koci acquired 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $102,948.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 294,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,596,169.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Keith Koci acquired 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $102,948.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 294,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,596,169.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $650,828.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 156,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,238.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $18.57 on Tuesday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

