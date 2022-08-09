Oxbow Advisors LLC Invests $438,000 in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $388,000. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 57,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,567,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IHF opened at $280.06 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 12 month low of $237.26 and a 12 month high of $297.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $261.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.58.

