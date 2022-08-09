Oxbow Advisors LLC Invests $205,000 in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRGP. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Targa Resources by 403.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Targa Resources from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.91.

Targa Resources Trading Up 2.0 %

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Shares of TRGP opened at $65.00 on Tuesday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $40.52 and a 12-month high of $81.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.86 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 159.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In other Targa Resources news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $1,426,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,794,349.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $1,426,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,794,349.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul W. Chung sold 3,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $261,677.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,641 shares in the company, valued at $17,648,610.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.