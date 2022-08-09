Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $700,000 Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.0% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.5% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 40,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 84,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 18,259 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $370,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $1,803,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 672,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,390,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $275,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,208,751.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $1,803,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 672,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,390,325.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,194 shares of company stock worth $3,505,827 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $55.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.67. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.07 and a 12 month high of $93.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.87.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRVL shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $76.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.41.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

