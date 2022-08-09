OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Stake Boosted by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.23% of OptimizeRx worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OPRX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in OptimizeRx by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. 83.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OPRX shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on OptimizeRx from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler started coverage on OptimizeRx in a report on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on OptimizeRx from $112.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on OptimizeRx from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on OptimizeRx in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OptimizeRx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

OPRX opened at $23.78 on Tuesday. OptimizeRx Co. has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $99.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.33. The company has a market capitalization of $431.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.63 and a beta of 0.70.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

