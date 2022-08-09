OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 129 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2,797.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 181,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,220,000 after buying an additional 175,195 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 146.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 249,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,447,000 after purchasing an additional 90,368 shares during the period. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $435.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.56.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $343.71 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $446.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $322.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $364.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $105.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.16. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 23.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

