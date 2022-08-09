OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 119 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 13.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 502,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,688,000 after acquiring an additional 61,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 314,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,019,000 after buying an additional 23,688 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.0% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.9% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth $8,253,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROK stock opened at $250.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $354.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.20.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 37.06%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.18%.

In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at $343,174. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at $343,174. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.35.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

