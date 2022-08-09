Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.243 per share by the software maker on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Open Text has a dividend payout ratio of 25.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $39.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.09. Open Text has a 52 week low of $35.04 and a 52 week high of $55.25. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Open Text by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 64,932 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Text during the 1st quarter valued at $1,925,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text in the first quarter valued at $1,417,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Open Text during the first quarter valued at about $1,333,000. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OTEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Open Text from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities cut their price target on Open Text from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Open Text from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Open Text from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

