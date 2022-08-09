Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.243 per share by the software maker on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.
Open Text has a dividend payout ratio of 25.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Open Text Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $39.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.09. Open Text has a 52 week low of $35.04 and a 52 week high of $55.25. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.92.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OTEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Open Text from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities cut their price target on Open Text from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Open Text from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Open Text from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.
Open Text Company Profile
Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.
