Onooks (OOKS) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.06 Million

Onooks (OOKS) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One Onooks coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001176 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Onooks has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. Onooks has a market capitalization of $3.06 million and approximately $71,985.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Concordium (CCD) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000065 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00014812 BTC.

About Onooks

Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,221,615 coins. Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev. The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Onooks

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onooks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Onooks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Onooks using one of the exchanges listed above.

