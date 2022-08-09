Onooks (OOKS) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.06 Million

Onooks (OOKS) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One Onooks coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001176 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Onooks has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. Onooks has a market capitalization of $3.06 million and approximately $71,985.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Concordium (CCD) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001587 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002224 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00014812 BTC.
About Onooks
Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,221,615 coins. Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev. The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Onooks
