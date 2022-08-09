Only1 (LIKE) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.13 Million

Only1 (LIKE) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 9th. Only1 has a total market capitalization of $3.23 million and $1.13 million worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Only1 has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. One Only1 coin can currently be bought for $0.0251 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Only1 alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,249.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004303 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003850 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004296 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00037797 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00129047 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00063414 BTC.

Only1 Coin Profile

Only1 (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 128,840,531 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Only1

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Only1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Only1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Only1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Only1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Only1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.