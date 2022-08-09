ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.17–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.00 million-$48.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $47.91 million. ON24 also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.57–$0.51 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut ON24 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ON24 from $16.50 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.67.

ON24 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ONTF traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,389. ON24 has a fifty-two week low of $8.54 and a fifty-two week high of $32.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.58. The company has a market capitalization of $483.95 million, a PE ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 0.42.

Insider Activity at ON24

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $48.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.44 million. ON24 had a negative return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 18.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that ON24 will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 2,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $28,698.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,591,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CRO James Blackie sold 30,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $385,319.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 214,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,027.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 2,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $28,698.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,591,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,513 shares of company stock valued at $479,222 over the last three months. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON24

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in ON24 by 4.6% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ON24 by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in ON24 by 9.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in ON24 by 4,250.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ON24 by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the period. 70.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

Further Reading

