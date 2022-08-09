ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.57–$0.51 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $191.00 million-$195.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $193.33 million. ON24 also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.17–$0.15 EPS.

ON24 Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ONTF stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $10.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,389. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.58. ON24 has a 1 year low of $8.54 and a 1 year high of $32.72. The company has a market capitalization of $483.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 0.42.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $48.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.44 million. ON24 had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that ON24 will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at ON24

Several research analysts have commented on ONTF shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of ON24 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ON24 from $16.50 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ON24 has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.67.

In related news, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 2,892 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $34,761.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 227,438 shares in the company, valued at $2,733,804.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 2,892 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $34,761.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 227,438 shares in the company, valued at $2,733,804.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO James Blackie sold 2,706 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $30,442.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 214,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,416,691.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,513 shares of company stock worth $479,222. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ON24

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ON24 by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,635,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,502,000 after purchasing an additional 119,092 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in ON24 in the first quarter worth about $8,897,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ON24 by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 561,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,384,000 after purchasing an additional 22,178 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ON24 in the first quarter worth about $5,051,000. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC raised its holdings in ON24 by 516.3% in the first quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 154,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 129,086 shares in the last quarter. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

Further Reading

