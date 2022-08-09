Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Price Reaches $0.22

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 9th. One Ocean Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000962 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ocean Protocol has a market capitalization of $136.86 million and approximately $57.03 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,208.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003859 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004303 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00037666 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00129045 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00063724 BTC.

About Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins. Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol.

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

