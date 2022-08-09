NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Shares Acquired by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 8,005 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NS. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 47,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

NuStar Energy Price Performance

Shares of NS opened at $14.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.09. NuStar Energy L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $12.84 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05.

NuStar Energy Dividend Announcement

NuStar Energy ( NYSE:NS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $409.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.38 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 107.20% and a net margin of 0.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -122.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised NuStar Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

NuStar Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.