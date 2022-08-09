Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $12.04 EPS

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($12.04), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Novavax had a negative net margin of 93.91% and a negative return on equity of 572.54%. The company’s revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.75) earnings per share.

Novavax Stock Down 5.0 %

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $57.25 on Tuesday. Novavax has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $277.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVAX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on Novavax in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Novavax from $181.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $146.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novavax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Novavax Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Novavax by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Novavax by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at $2,570,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at $757,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

