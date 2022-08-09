Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $12.04 EPS

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($12.04), Briefing.com reports. Novavax had a negative net margin of 93.91% and a negative return on equity of 572.54%. The firm had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Novavax Trading Down 5.0 %
NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $57.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.52. Novavax has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $277.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.79 and its 200 day moving average is $63.64.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have issued reports on NVAX. B. Riley cut their price target on Novavax from $181.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen cut their price target on Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on Novavax in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Novavax from $146.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novavax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.86.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novavax
About Novavax
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Novavax (NVAX)
- Home Depot, Lowe’s On Track To Grow 2022 Earnings
- Could Smaller be Better for Investors in Norwegian Cruise Lines?
- Walmart Or Target: Which Is The Stronger Stock?
- Can Etsy Continue to Thrive After the Pandemic?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing in What You Know Has Changed
Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.