Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $12.04 EPS

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($12.04), Briefing.com reports. Novavax had a negative net margin of 93.91% and a negative return on equity of 572.54%. The firm had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Novavax Trading Down 5.0 %

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $57.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.52. Novavax has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $277.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.79 and its 200 day moving average is $63.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on NVAX. B. Riley cut their price target on Novavax from $181.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen cut their price target on Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on Novavax in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Novavax from $146.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novavax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novavax

About Novavax

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 124.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 41.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 34.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Novavax by 15.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 43.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

