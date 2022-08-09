Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.96-$3.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $848.00 million-$852.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $845.15 million. Novanta also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.96 to $3.02 EPS.

Shares of NOVT traded down $4.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.51. 217,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,519. Novanta has a one year low of $110.84 and a one year high of $184.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.92 and a 200 day moving average of $131.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Novanta had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Novanta’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novanta will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOVT. William Blair raised shares of Novanta from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Novanta from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 23.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Novanta by 227.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Novanta by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Novanta in the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Novanta in the 1st quarter valued at $395,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

