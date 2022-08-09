Nimiq Hits Market Capitalization of $15.63 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (NIM) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 9th. Over the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nimiq has a market cap of $15.63 million and $275,862.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,181.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,706.60 or 0.07361923 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00158570 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00020795 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.22 or 0.00255459 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.63 or 0.00680000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.92 or 0.00582035 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00005584 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 10,220,154,191 coins and its circulating supply is 9,653,154,191 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

