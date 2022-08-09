Neumann Capital Management LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Neumann Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,413,962,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 59.0% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,771,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $859,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367,193 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,114,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,378,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195,680 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 213.7% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,625,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,079 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,372,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $958,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.57.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.37. 227,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,975,706. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $80.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

