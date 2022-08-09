NEST Protocol Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4.33 Million (NEST)

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0338 or 0.00000145 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, NEST Protocol has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. NEST Protocol has a market cap of $98.34 million and approximately $4.33 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,300.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004292 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003870 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004286 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00129877 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00036539 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00070826 BTC.

NEST Protocol Profile

NEST Protocol is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,911,743,948 coins. The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST. NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs.

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

According to CryptoCompare, "NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. "

