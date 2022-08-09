National Bank Financial Lowers Dialogue Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:DLHTF) Price Target to C$8.50

Dialogue Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:DLHTF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$11.50 to C$8.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Dialogue Health Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Dialogue Health Technologies stock remained flat at 2.30 during trading hours on Tuesday.

Dialogue Health Technologies Company Profile

Dialogue Health Technologies Inc operates a digital healthcare and wellness platform in Canada Germany, and Australia. Its Integrated Health Platform is a healthcare hub that centralizes its programs in a single user-friendly application, which provide access to psychologists, psychotherapists, social workers, physicians, nurses, and health specialists.

