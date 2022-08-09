Nash (NEX) Price Hits $0.28

Nash (NEX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 9th. In the last week, Nash has traded 8% lower against the dollar. Nash has a total market cap of $8.04 million and approximately $10,190.00 worth of Nash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nash coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001189 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Concordium (CCD) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001587 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002224 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00014812 BTC.
Nash Coin Profile
Nash’s genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Nash’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,166,201 coins. Nash’s official Twitter account is @nashsocial.
Nash Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nash directly using U.S. dollars.
