Namecoin (NMC) Trading 15.1% Lower Over Last Week

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $15.02 million and $4,561.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Namecoin has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00004395 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,181.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.92 or 0.00582035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.77 or 0.00257858 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00017013 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

