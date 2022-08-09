Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 20,873 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,873 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hill Island Financial LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 947,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,789,000 after acquiring an additional 55,983 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 411,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,633,000 after purchasing an additional 72,634 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JHMM opened at $48.69 on Tuesday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $42.62 and a 1-year high of $56.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.07.

