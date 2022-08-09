mStable USD Trading Down 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (MUSD)

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 9th. One mStable USD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00004279 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, mStable USD has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. mStable USD has a market cap of $40.68 million and $21,493.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,110.00 or 0.99877369 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00048991 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00027945 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00009925 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001387 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

MUSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin. The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable.

mStable USD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

