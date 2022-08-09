MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) EVP Sells $589,826.00 in Stock

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 7,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $589,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,562. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $82.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.50. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.69 and a 1-year high of $87.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $958.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 55.66%.

Several analysts recently commented on MSM shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. William Blair lowered MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,480,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,485 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,307,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,063,000 after buying an additional 38,035 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,503,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,553,000 after purchasing an additional 368,106 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,365,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,768,000 after purchasing an additional 226,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,305,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,263,000 after acquiring an additional 91,207 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

