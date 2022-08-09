MovieBloc Reaches Market Cap of $65.97 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (MBL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 9th. One MovieBloc coin can now be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $65.97 million and $6.02 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded down 2.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MovieBloc alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,195.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003842 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004306 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00037808 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00129141 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00063752 BTC.

About MovieBloc

MBL is a coin. It was first traded on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,429,101,268 coins. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc. The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io.

MovieBloc Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MovieBloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MovieBloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.