MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($1.45), Fidelity Earnings reports. MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 345.89% and a negative net margin of 439.59%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

MorphoSys Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of MorphoSys stock opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.18. MorphoSys has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $15.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MorphoSys from €26.00 ($26.53) to €28.00 ($28.57) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

