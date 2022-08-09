Monetha Market Capitalization Reaches $3.12 Million (MTH)

Monetha (MTH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 9th. One Monetha coin can currently be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Monetha has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Monetha has a total market capitalization of $3.12 million and approximately $394,228.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,181.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003850 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004308 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00037760 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00129097 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00063603 BTC.

Monetha Profile

Monetha (MTH) is a coin. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha.

Monetha Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

