Model N (NYSE:MODN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-$0.72 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $217.00 million-$217.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $216.11 million. Model N also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.18-$0.20 EPS.

Model N Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MODN traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $26.19. 82,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,383. Model N has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $39.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.42 million, a P/E ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Model N had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Model N will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Model N

A number of research firms have weighed in on MODN. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Model N presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.80.

In other Model N news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $152,090.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,493,458.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Model N news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $152,090.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,493,458.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 12,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $291,937.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 576,168 shares in the company, valued at $13,603,326.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,166 shares of company stock worth $581,887 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Model N

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Model N by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Model N in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Model N by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 7,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Model N during the 1st quarter worth $516,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

