Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 646,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,557 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 1.96% of Minerals Technologies worth $42,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 5.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shares of MTX stock opened at $63.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.27. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $57.52 and a one year high of $81.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.16.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.65 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 3.89%.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

