Mina (MINA) Price Reaches $0.95 on Major Exchanges

Mina (MINA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded up 21.5% against the dollar. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00004115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a market capitalization of $596.92 million and approximately $81.89 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mina alerts:

Concordium (CCD) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000065 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00014812 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 625,462,877 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol.

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.