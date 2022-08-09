Mina (MINA) Price Reaches $0.95 on Major Exchanges

Mina (MINA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded up 21.5% against the dollar. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00004115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a market capitalization of $596.92 million and approximately $81.89 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Concordium (CCD) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001587 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002224 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00014812 BTC.
Mina Coin Profile
Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 625,462,877 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol.
Mina Coin Trading
