MILC Platform Achieves Market Cap of $12.82 Million (MLT)

MILC Platform (MLT) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Over the last seven days, MILC Platform has traded up 64.7% against the U.S. dollar. One MILC Platform coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000701 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MILC Platform has a market cap of $12.82 million and $475,839.00 worth of MILC Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Concordium (CCD) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000064 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About MILC Platform

MILC Platform’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,013,040 coins. MILC Platform’s official Twitter account is @MultiGamesICO.

Buying and Selling MILC Platform

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiGames is an Online Casino Ethereum-Based platform. The MLT token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It is used on the platform for all transactions. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MILC Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MILC Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MILC Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

