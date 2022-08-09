Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

Middlesex Water has a payout ratio of 40.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Middlesex Water to earn $2.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.9%.

Middlesex Water Trading Down 0.5 %

Middlesex Water stock opened at $92.13 on Tuesday. Middlesex Water has a 1 year low of $75.77 and a 1 year high of $121.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Middlesex Water

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Middlesex Water

In other Middlesex Water news, VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $49,810.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,452.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Middlesex Water by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,597,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,972,000 after buying an additional 1,025,864 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Middlesex Water by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,315,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,356,000 after acquiring an additional 24,575 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Middlesex Water by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 396,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,669,000 after acquiring an additional 59,297 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,144,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. 68.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSEX. StockNews.com lowered Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Middlesex Water from $102.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

See Also

