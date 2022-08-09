Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. decreased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,161 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $11,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ META traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,475,034. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.60. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $212.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.98.

In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,036,252.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,246.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,036,252.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,246.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.14, for a total value of $54,083.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,258.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,925 shares of company stock valued at $8,896,652 in the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

