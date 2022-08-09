Mesefa 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $242.00 (SEFA)

Mesefa (SEFA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 9th. Over the last week, Mesefa has traded 30.8% higher against the dollar. One Mesefa coin can currently be bought for $0.0170 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mesefa has a total market capitalization of $7,322.33 and $242.00 worth of Mesefa was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Concordium (CCD) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000064 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004302 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001587 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002215 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Mesefa Coin Profile
Mesefa’s total supply is 963,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,655 coins. Mesefa’s official Twitter account is @Mesefa_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mesefa’s official website is mesefa.com.
Buying and Selling Mesefa
