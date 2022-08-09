Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Chapman Investment Management LLC

Chapman Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 60.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,861 shares during the period. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 76,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after acquiring an additional 25,703 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 14,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.50. 189,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,569,976. The firm has a market cap of $226.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.32. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $95.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.18 and a 200 day moving average of $85.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 42.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.44.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

