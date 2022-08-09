MASQ Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.29 Million (MASQ)

MASQ (MASQ) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 9th. MASQ has a market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $102,436.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MASQ has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. One MASQ coin can now be bought for $0.0506 or 0.00000218 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Concordium (CCD) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000065 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About MASQ

MASQ’s launch date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,560,579 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai.

MASQ Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

