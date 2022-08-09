Magna International Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (TSE:MG)

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

Magna International Stock Performance

Shares of Magna International stock opened at C$80.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$76.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$81.72. Magna International has a 52 week low of C$68.39 and a 52 week high of C$113.00. The company has a market cap of C$23.20 billion and a PE ratio of 27.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76.

Magna International (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C$1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.16 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.11 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 9.2700008 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Magna International Company Profile

Several brokerages have commented on MG. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$82.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$72.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Magna International to C$79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Magna International to C$72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a C$78.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$85.55.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

