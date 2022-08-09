Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) PT Raised to $14.00 at Cowen

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Cowen from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 75.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LAZR. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

Luminar Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ LAZR opened at $7.97 on Tuesday. Luminar Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 15.85 and a current ratio of 16.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.27 and a 200-day moving average of $11.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Luminar Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Luminar Technologies

In other news, CEO Austin Russell acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $180,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 780,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,623,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LAZR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 165,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 50,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 431,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 50,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

